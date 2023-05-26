The Week Ahead – Events for May 27-June 2, 2023

Alright, I’m gonna make this short and sweet. If you’re not one of the millions of Americans traveling this Memorial Day weekend, and don’t plan to BBQ or hit the beach, then why not check out one of these fine options below – no pressure. You’ll find mostly laid back happenings here, so if you’re looking for something a little more on the wild side, check back next week. This time’s all about relaxing, resetting, and perhaps even, romancing?

Arts, Culture, Superheroes, and Finding Your Zen

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and with it the first breaths of summer, including Street Food Cinema’s series of outdoor movie screenings at The Autry Museum. Kicking off on Saturday, May 27, on the spacious Autry lawn in Griffith Park, attendees will enjoy the 2001 cult hit Ghost World, projected on a giant screen under the night sky, along with popular food trucks and local bands to really make an evening of it. Based on the ‘93–’97 cult comic book series of the same name, Ghost World is a dark comedy starring Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson as two teenage outsiders and best friends, whose relationship changes as one takes interest in an older man and becomes determined to help his love life. Select museum galleries will also be open before each screening. Bonus: A limited amount of free tickets will be available for Autry Members – check website for deets. Tickets start at $22. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. – Movie at 8 p.m.

Next up, another chill holiday weekend event happening nearby, and it’s Hoods Up! – Memorial Day at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Starting Friday, May 26 – Monday, May 29 the Petersen will be lifting the hoods on some of its most iconic vehicles for your viewing pleasure. From Buick to Bugatti, Dodge to Delahaye, Tucker to Toyota, treat your family to an intimate viewing of the complex, big block, and alternative powered motors that power some of the rarest cars in the world. Of course, all 150+ cars are on display, as well as a hundred more in the museum’s Vault tours. Open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $11-$20.

And even more great options for your Sat and Sun going on right down the street at the Petersen’s brother from another mother, the Craft Contemporary. Come celebrate the opening of two very special exhibitions: Wayfinding, and Black – Still with an Opening Reception par-tay on Saturday, May 27 from 6-9 p.m. Guests enjoy first access to the galleries, complimentary beverages, and live DJ music. Tickets are $12 and FREE for members. Exhibits on display through September 10. And be sure to come back for more on Sunday, May 28 for Black–Still: Exhibition Walkthrough with enFOLD Collective and Sound Bath with Kischa Campbell from 12-2:30 p.m. Join designers Megan Echols and Dana McKinney of enFOLD Collective for an introduction to their summer installation presented by M&A x Craft Contemporary. This free presentation will be followed by a sound bath – ahhhhh. Finally, don’t miss crafty workshops like Printing With Leaves and Open Clay Time going on later in the week, too.

Can I get an A-MEN! It’s finally here – the opening of the Keith Haring exhibit at The Broad! On Saturday, May 27 – October 8, me, myself, and I, you, and everybody else will be able to experience Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody. Organized by The Broad, this is LA’s first-ever museum exhibition dedicated to Haring’s work, featuring 120 artworks—including video, drawing, painting, sculpture, graphic works, and Pop Shop ephemera. And according to The Broad, “you’ll be captivated from the moment you walk into the DayGlo gallery” with a soundtrack of mixtapes (man, I miss the ’80s and ’90s) playing from Haring’s personal collection. Through this immersive exhibition, you’ll also learn about the artist, whose life was tragically cut short by AIDS at the age of 31 (1958-1990), his activism, dedication to youth, and influence on pop culture. And to find out even more about him, check out these four “must-read” books selected by the exhibit’s curator Sarah Loyer, as well as the PBS documentary, Keith Haring: Street Art Boy. Buy your tickets now!

Now for a trio of events that I’ve decided to put together because they’re all close in proximity and content. The first of the three is the return of the OFM’s (that’s the Original Farmers Market to you) summer music series, running from Thursday, June 1 – August 2023. Stop by every Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and enjoy a great mix of musical genres while you shop, dine and relax. Bands will be set up in Farmers Market Plaza near the Clock Tower (Event Flyer).

And just a hop, skip, and a jump from the OFM, the Academy Museum will be hosting a FREE, “kick-off the summer” party of its own! The SUMMER JAM jammy jam will take place on Friday, June 2 from 2-8 p.m. on the Walt Disney Company Piazza, offering art-making activities, photo activations, and music. Food and drinks from Fanny’s will be also available for purchase. Bonus: from 4-8 p.m., attendees will have FREE access to the museum’s galleries, drop-in tours, and screenings on a first-come, first-served basis; capacity is limited. Advanced reservations are encouraged but not required.

Finally, on Friday, June 2 from 6-8 p.m. on LACMA’s Smidt Welcome Plaza, the jazzy sounds of the Keschia Potter Quartet will be filling the evening air. Come sit back and relax as saxophonist, songwriter, producer, and educator, Keschia Potter does her thing. Potter has toured the world with Beyoncé, Robin Thicke, Bruno Mars, and Jennifer Hudson, and performed with Lady Gaga at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Jazz at LACMA is free and open to all. Seating is limited and first come, first served. Masks are encouraged but not required.

Self Care Alert! Like I mentioned last week and probably the week before, taking time to get yourself centered is muy importante. And this time ‘round, JAPAN HOUSE LA – Find Your Zen: Science of Meditation will be the place to do just that. Using traditional Japanese Zen meditation techniques, the “Zen Mind” method offers a sound meditation session accompanied by a live singing bowl performance and healing music. The program will also include an in-person talk, where guests will learn about the scientifically measurable effects of Zen Mind as a form of mindfulness from Reverend Ryūgyō Kurashima, the 54th chief priest of the Shitennōji Temple, and Mr. Masahiro Nakawaki, a renowned Japanese music producer. The full program will run approximately 60-75 min. Sessions will take place on Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. and on Friday, June 2 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Salon, Level 5. The cost is $25.

Sadly, the last First Friday of the 2023 season is now, so on Friday, June 2 the NHM will go out with a bang from 5-10 p.m. with Superheroes and the Superpower of Science! Explore the NHM after hours with live music, DJs, topical discussions, signature cocktails, pop-up experiences, special museum collections displays, cosplay contests, and more. This month, the folks behind FF will be breaking down the science of superheroes while teaching you about the science of the real world. Have you ever asked yourself, “If you had a superpower, what would it be?” or “What would X-ray vision look like in the real world?” Join the discussion for a humorous and scientific look at superheroes with author, educator, and comedian, Joy Lin. Seating is limited for the discussion, and first-come, first-served. Tickets are FREE for members and $20 for non-members.

Community and Local Government

Did you know that, according to the American Heart Association, 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes? Sounds about right to me, so how about you, me, and that guy over there learn how to do CPR. On Friday, June 2 from 10-11 a.m. the brave and generous folks from the Los Angeles Fire Department Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be providing a FREE CPR class, along with a brief lesson on Stop the Bleed & Disaster Preparedness. Come get prepared to save a loved one or community member! The event will be hosted by Coldwell Banker Realty at 251 N. Larchmont Blvd. (on the corner of Beverly). Guaranteed Rate Mortgage will provide lunch after the training. This opportunity is open to anyone willing to participate, so bring a friend!

Zzzzzz… it’s a quiet week on the western NC front – The Mid City West Neighborhood Council has no scheduled meetings this week, and thus is free to enjoy the holiday weekend. But don’t worry, it’ll be back to its do-gooding, community service ways next week. Check Mid City’s calendar for more info and full schedule of meetings. Please Note: all MCW meetings are now held at the Pan Pacific Park Senior Center (lunch room) located at 141 S. Gardner St., Los Angeles.

And your local NC, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council also has no meetings on the schedule again this week, but be sure to check its website as well for agendas and full calendar.