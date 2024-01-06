December Home Sales

501 South Rossmore, the former home of Harry M. Warner sold for $4,995,000.

As we start 2024, here’s a look back at recent sales for December 2023. Last month’s sales were up from merely 10 in November to 17* homes sold in December.

A quick summary of the chart below shows the average price of a home sold in the area was $2.78MM for an average of 344 days on the market which reflects several properties that were on the market for a long time, according to data provided by local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group. (* Four sales homes were sold but price data was not available, so they are not included on the chart below.)

The highest sale was 501 South Rossmore which was represented by local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, John Duerler of Hancock Homes Realty. Duerler concluded the challenging sale for $4,995,000 at the end of the year. The historic home of Hollywood Mogul Harry M. Warner, one of the founders of Warner Brothers Studio, was originally listed for $5,800,000.

A historic photo compared with the present. Photos from Redfin.com

The second highest sale was 846 South Longwood, known as “the castle” in Brookside which sold for $4,973,000. The property came onto the market in April 2022 for $5.999MM. An exceptional example of Storybook architecture, Chateau Lemoine was built in 1926. The 4-bedroom home with a 1-bedroom guest house, has been extensively remodeled.



The lowest sale was at 655 South Sycamore Avenue for $1,070,000. The 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was described as an “investor special, major renovation needed.”

If you’re in the market or an observer like we are, be sure to check the Buzz Real Estate Open House Calendar, there are 25 open houses this weekend including 6 new listings.

Address Original Price Sale Price Days on the Market 501 S Rossmore Ave $5,800,000 $4,995,000 84 846 S Longwood Ave $5,900,000 $4,973,000 279 126 N Rossmore Ave $5,750,000 $3,900,000 335 527 N Cherokee Ave $4,199,000 $3,550,000 171 836 S Muirfield Rd $3,795,000 $3,200,000 344 600 N Citrus Ave $0 $2,895,000 0 157 S Citrus Ave $2,549,000 $2,600,000 23 211 S Citrus Ave $3,195,000 $2,580,000 102 654 Lillian Way $2,250,000 $2,180,000 44 749 S Citrus Ave $0 $1,500,000 0 411 S Orange Dr $1,549,888 $1,432,500 1 564 N Lucerne Blvd $0 $1,275,000 0 655 S Sycamore Ave $1,100,000 $1,070,000 0

655 South Sycamore Avenue was the lowest-priced home sold in December. It sold for $1,070,00.



