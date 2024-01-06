Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village Hancock Park Real Estate

December Home Sales

By Patricia Lombard
501 South Rossmore, the former home of Harry M. Warner sold for $4,995,000.

As we start 2024, here’s a look back at recent sales for December 2023. Last month’s sales were up from merely 10 in November to 17* homes sold in December.

A quick summary of the chart below shows the average price of a home sold in the area was $2.78MM for an average of 344 days on the market which reflects several properties that were on the market for a long time, according to data provided by local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group. (* Four sales homes were sold but price data was not available, so they are not included on the chart below.)

The highest sale was 501 South Rossmore which was represented by local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, John Duerler of Hancock Homes Realty. Duerler concluded the challenging sale for $4,995,000 at the end of the year. The historic home of Hollywood Mogul Harry M. Warner, one of the founders of Warner Brothers Studio, was originally listed for $5,800,000.

A historic photo compared with the present. Photos from Redfin.com

The second highest sale was 846 South Longwood, known as “the castle” in Brookside which sold for $4,973,000. The property came onto the market in April 2022 for $5.999MM. An exceptional example of Storybook architecture, Chateau Lemoine was built in 1926. The 4-bedroom home with a 1-bedroom guest house, has been extensively remodeled.

The lowest sale was at 655 South Sycamore Avenue for $1,070,000. The 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was described as an “investor special, major renovation needed.”

If you’re in the market or an observer like we are, be sure to check the Buzz Real Estate Open House Calendar, there are 25 open houses this weekend including 6 new listings.

AddressOriginal PriceSale PriceDays on the Market
501 S Rossmore Ave$5,800,000$4,995,00084
846 S Longwood Ave$5,900,000$4,973,000279
126 N Rossmore Ave$5,750,000$3,900,000335
527 N Cherokee Ave$4,199,000$3,550,000171
836 S Muirfield Rd$3,795,000$3,200,000344
600 N Citrus Ave$0$2,895,0000
157 S Citrus Ave$2,549,000$2,600,00023
211 S Citrus Ave$3,195,000$2,580,000102
654 Lillian Way$2,250,000$2,180,00044
749 S Citrus Ave$0$1,500,0000
411 S Orange Dr$1,549,888$1,432,5001
564 N Lucerne Blvd$0$1,275,0000
655 S Sycamore Ave$1,100,000$1,070,0000
655 South Sycamore Avenue was the lowest-priced home sold in December. It sold for $1,070,00.


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the co-editor and publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
Crazy Cake for a Birthday Celebration

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }