ATTENTION! Hancock Park Residents!

Hancock Park HOA is making is easier than ever to purchase a battery-powered leaf blower for cleaning around your home.



It’s time to help make a change for cleaner breathable air! It’s time to get rid of the loud noise, clouds of dust, and unhealthy fumes generated by gas-powered leaf blowers!

A new state law, Health and Safety Code section 43018.11, bans the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers starting January 1, 2024, in order to help achieve 100% zero emissions in California from small off-road engines (SOREs) by 2035. Did you know a single gas leaf blower can generate the same amount of pollution in one hour as a car being driven over 1000 miles?



Current City of Los Angeles law, LAMC section 112.04(c), bans the use of gas powered blowers within 500 feet of a residential property. Both the homeowner and its gardener may be fined $100 per each violation for the illegal use of a gas-powered leaf blower! You can request a City inspector visit the address where there is an ongoing weekly violation by visiting MYLA 311 Service Request.- Leaf Blower Violation. Ego Leaf Blower, this is just one of the many electric leaf blowers available for sale online or in local stores.

Why risk multiple $100 fines when the cost of purchasing a battery-powered leaf blower (for your gardener to use on your property) is extremely reasonable? A battery-powered leaf blower does much more than blow leaves- they clean gutters, clean dryer vents, remove spider webs, and clear walkways – Check out this video demonstrating other uses: Leafblowers can also help you clean up around your house.

Our research of the various makes and models available reveals that one can purchase a kit that includes a powerful leaf blower, battery, and battery charger for around $250. Battery-powered leaf blowers (with accessories) are available from Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon, and Ace Hardware, among others (both online and in brick-and-mortar stores).



HPHOA is offering a $100.00 rebate to our residents with proof of purchase! (limited time)

Above is an example of an available battery-powered blower. You can also check out the recommendations from Wirecutter, a product recommendation service owned by the New York Times. The battery-powered leaf blower above can be found online at Amazon – Ego Leaf Blower or Ace Hardware – Ego Leaf Blower.

For more information on the rebate offer contact: Cindy Chvatal-Keane at [email protected] or Mark Alpers at [email protected].

