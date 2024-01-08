Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

ATTENTION! Hancock Park Residents!

By Staff Writer
Hancock Park HOA is making is easier than ever to purchase a battery-powered leaf blower for cleaning around your home.

It’s time to help make a change for cleaner breathable air! It’s time to get rid of the loud noise, clouds of dust, and unhealthy fumes generated by gas-powered leaf blowers!
A new state law, Health and Safety Code section 43018.11, bans the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers starting January 1, 2024, in order to help achieve 100% zero emissions in California from small off-road engines (SOREs) by 2035. Did you know a single gas leaf blower can generate the same amount of pollution in one hour as a car being driven over 1000 miles?

Current City of Los Angeles law, LAMC section 112.04(c), bans the use of gas powered blowers within 500 feet of a residential property. Both the homeowner and its gardener may be fined $100 per each violation for the illegal use of a gas-powered leaf blower! You can request a City inspector visit the address where there is an ongoing weekly violation by visiting MYLA 311 Service Request.- Leaf Blower Violation.

Ego Leaf Blower, this is just one of the many electric leaf blowers available for sale online or in local stores.

Why risk multiple $100 fines when the cost of purchasing a battery-powered leaf blower (for your gardener to use on your property) is extremely reasonable? A battery-powered leaf blower does much more than blow leaves- they clean gutters, clean dryer vents, remove spider webs, and clear walkways – Check out this video demonstrating other uses:

Leafblowers can also help you clean up around your house.

Our research of the various makes and models available reveals that one can purchase a kit that includes a powerful leaf blower, battery, and battery charger for around $250. Battery-powered leaf blowers (with accessories) are available from Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon, and Ace Hardware, among others (both online and in brick-and-mortar stores).

HPHOA is offering a $100.00 rebate to our residents with proof of purchase! (limited time)
Above is an example of an available battery-powered blower. You can also check out the recommendations from Wirecutter, a product recommendation service owned by the New York Times. The battery-powered leaf blower above can be found online at AmazonEgo Leaf Blower or Ace HardwareEgo Leaf Blower.

For more information on the rebate offer contact: Cindy Chvatal-Keane at [email protected] or Mark Alpers at [email protected].

