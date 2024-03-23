February Home Sales

268 South Plymouth was the highest sale in February. The Windsor Square home sold for $3,228,886, nearly eight percent over the asking price with just 15 days on the market,

As we post this on a partially rainy day in March, we note that February was the wettest month since 1998 with over 12” of rain, the 7th wettest month overall in LA’s 150-year recorded history, according to news reports.



“This did not deter buyers!” local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group, told us. “Sales, as demonstrated by the number of pending homes, indicate that demand remains strong.”

“The highest sale was 268 S. Plymouth just over $3.2MM which sold in multiple offers, nearly 8% above its asking price,” said Loveland. “The absolute number of transactions was the same as February 2023, but the top three sales then ranged from nearly $6 to 13MM+ in anticipation of the April 1, 2013 measure ULA additional transfer tax.”

There were only three sales in Windsor Square and one sale in Hancock Park proper (excluding Highland) despite those areas having the largest concentration of homes.

Looking carefully at the numbers, Loveland pointed out that only five of the ten sales were $ 2MM+ and just two were just over $3MM.

“More inventory is needed between $2-7MM to meet demand!” said Loveland.

Address Original Price Sale Price Days on the Market 268 S Plymouth Blvd $2,995,000 $3,228,886 15 430 N Highland Ave $3,599,000 $3,183,000 167 542 N Mccadden Pl $2,995,000 $2,930,000 74 226 S Citrus Ave $2,755,000 $2,815,000 13 215 N Gower St $2,695,000 $2,675,000 30 122 S Arden Blvd $1,895,000 $1,780,000 78 967 4th Ave $1,749,500 $1,730,000 35 325 N Wilton Pl $1,600,000 $1,312,500 83 1246 1/2 S Bronson Ave $1,099,000 $1,070,000 0 1246 1/4 S Bronson Ave $1,249,000 $980,000 234

1246 1/4 S Bronson Avenue sold for $980,000. The 3 bedroom, 31/2 bathroom townhome is one of six in a small lot subdivision known as the Bronson Residences.




