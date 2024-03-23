Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

February Home Sales

By Patricia Lombard
268 South Plymouth was the highest sale in February. The Windsor Square home sold for $3,228,886, nearly eight percent over the asking price with just 15 days on the market,

As we post this on a partially rainy day in March, we note that February was the wettest month since 1998 with over 12” of rain, the 7th wettest month overall in LA’s 150-year recorded history, according to news reports.

“This did not deter buyers!” local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group, told us. “Sales, as demonstrated by the number of pending homes, indicate that demand remains strong.”

“The highest sale was 268 S. Plymouth just over $3.2MM which sold in multiple offers, nearly 8% above its asking price,” said Loveland. “The absolute number of transactions was the same as February 2023, but the top three sales then ranged from nearly $6 to 13MM+ in anticipation of the April 1, 2013 measure ULA additional transfer tax.”

There were only three sales in Windsor Square and one sale in Hancock Park proper (excluding Highland) despite those areas having the largest concentration of homes.

Looking carefully at the numbers, Loveland pointed out that only five of the ten sales were $ 2MM+ and just two were just over $3MM.

“More inventory is needed between $2-7MM to meet demand!” said Loveland.

AddressOriginal PriceSale PriceDays on the Market
268 S Plymouth Blvd$2,995,000$3,228,88615
430 N Highland Ave$3,599,000$3,183,000167
542 N Mccadden Pl$2,995,000$2,930,00074
226 S Citrus Ave$2,755,000$2,815,00013
215 N Gower St$2,695,000$2,675,00030
122 S Arden Blvd$1,895,000$1,780,00078
967 4th Ave$1,749,500$1,730,00035
325 N Wilton Pl$1,600,000$1,312,50083
1246 1/2 S Bronson Ave$1,099,000$1,070,0000
1246 1/4 S Bronson Ave$1,249,000$980,000234

If you’re in the market or just curious like we are, be sure to check the Buzz Real Estate Open House Calendar, there are 30 open houses this weekend including 8 new listings.

1246 1/4 S Bronson Avenue sold for $980,000. The 3 bedroom, 31/2 bathroom townhome is one of six in a small lot subdivision known as the Bronson Residences.


Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Open Houses This Weekend

