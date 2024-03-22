Ready to Ride Off Into the Sunset?

Sponsored

701 Ocean Avenue #209

Santa Monica

2 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms

1,498 sq ft

$3,195,000

701 Ocean Ave offers a fresh start in one of the most coveted Santa Monica locations and prestigious full-service buildings available. Located just North of Montana Ave, enjoy morning exercise in Palisades Park, sandy beaches, mountain trails or the in-house fitness center & pool. Wednesday shop at the local Farmer’s markets. Entertain guests in style on the finest rooftop in the city complete with full ocean and mountain views, a pool & spa, sundeck and BBQ or host your group in the large banquet room with adjoining catering kitchen inside. Fine shops, hotels & restaurants are just around the corner.

Enter through the elegant, controlled access lobby with 24/7 concierge & security to the chic move-in ready, single-level unit with stunning contemporary finishes and exceptional attention to detail throughout including an inviting, open floor plan. Art enthusiasts will love the wall space. Chefs who cook with gas and prefer to open a kitchen window will be delighted. The North location offers a peek-a-boo ocean view and lush green mature trees which provide tranquil and temperate living conditions inside year-round. The living room showcases a sleek modern fireplace, built-ins, motorized shades and access to large dining and private patio.

The primary suite also features patio access, a large walk-in closet, custom built-in storage and stunning bath suite with double sinks and private water closet. There is a light-filled 2nd bedroom and an additional remodeled bathroom. Other features include spacious laundry/mud room upon entry, a NEST system and custom built-ins throughout. A large, private storage room, 2 side-by-side spaces & ample guest parking completes the picture. Luxury living at its very best perched above the Pacific!

Open Houses

Sunday, March 24 from 2 – 5 pm

Tuesday, March 26 from 11 am – 2 pm



Offered by Anne Loveland,

Janet Loveland, and Sue Carr

Loveland Carr Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

251 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 460-7606

DRE# 014678220

“Give us a call and let’s get moving!”

