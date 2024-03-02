Just Listed: Modernized Mid-Century Charmer in Silverlake

Sponsored Post

1664 Redesdale Ave.

4 Bed | 3 Bath

2167 sq ft

5092 sq ft lot

$2,300,000

Welcome home to this expansive, modernized mid-century charmer located in the heart of Silver Lake. Situated above the reservoir and tucked into the serene foothills of LA’s hottest neighborhood, this home is the one you’ve been waiting for. Handsome landscaping instantly greets you the moment you walk up.

Enter to an open-concept floor plan where natural light pours in from large windows and magnetic tree top views set you at ease. Rich, warm hardwood floors abound. The updated kitchen is a chef’s delight; boasting top of the line stainless steel appliances, Wolf stove, Farm sink, and tasteful cabinetry. Eat-in and enjoy breakfast in the cozy nook with plenty of added storage under a custom built banquet. Expansive living room complete with custom fold-away glass doors that open out to a large private front deck where you can read, sip your coffee and soak in the picture-eqsue mountains and peek-a-boo views of the Downtown LA skyline as you start your day.

Three gracious bedrooms and two full baths on the first level, including a dual sink en-suite Primary provide spacious comfort. Plenty of large closet space and ample storage combine to create a contemporary, functional home. Attached 2 car garage is easy accessibility and comes with additional built in storage. Wind your way downstairs to the lower level where a den makes for perfect TV viewing, entertaining guests, or at home hanging. Additional room with its own full bath easily accommodates a home office or guest room.

Glass door opens out to a covered patio where a private oasis awaits, hedged with lush greenery and tall bamboo for privacy. Tranquility abounds where a grassy backyard offers a world of your own, perfect for al-fesco dining, those long LA summer nights, hosting parties, or enjoying with loved ones. Incredible large under home storage/workspace plus attached garage.

Situated near many of the city’s sophisticated-chic establishments neighborhood staples: Greekmans, Moon Juice, Pijja Palace, L&E Oyster Bar, LAMILL, La Sorted and easy access to the Silver Lake Reservoir via the secret stairs for hikes and hangs. Close proximity to Hollywood and Downtown L.A. The location, like the house, is the best of it all: charming hilly streets in a classic neighborhood close to wonderful restaurants, retail, and culture where you can live the LA Dream.

Open Sunday 1-4 pm

Open Tuesday 11-2 pm

This property is the exclusive listing of Ali Jack at Compass.

