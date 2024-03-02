Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Ultra Charming Opportunity in Hancock Park

202 S Citrus Ave
5 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
3,934 sq ft
7,102 sq ft lot
$1,999,000

Beautiful Hancock Park opportunity, still graced with all of its immense charm including original hardwood floors and leaded glass windows.Vibrant and mature landscaping welcomes you in the front yard of this corner lot home, and ushers you into the formal living room with fireplace and adjacent dining room. Adorable standalone breakfast room leads to the kitchen, laundry room and backyard beyond filled with numerous prolific orange and lemon trees. A den, powder room and sizable home office/gym complete the first floor. Upstairs are five brightly lit bedrooms, two full baths and a large rec room with a storage/play area above. Ample parking includes 2-car garage that has a finished storage area above.

Amazing location ideally situated between the best cafes and shops on Larchmont and La Brea, and located in Third Street Elementary District.

OPEN HOUSES:
Saturday, 3/2, 1pm-4pm
Sunday, 3/3, 1pm-4pm

Offered by:
Chase Campen
Compass
DRE#: 01323112
6430 Sunset Boulevard, 6th Floor
Los Angeles CA 90028
m: 323-788-4663
www.chasecampen.us

