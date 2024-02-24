Majestic Move-In Ready Mid-Century

Sponsored Post

5015 West 8th Street, Brookside

4 bedroom + 4.5 bathroom

3,300 sq ft

32,910 sq ft lot

FOR LEASE at $13,500/month



Move-in ready Mid-Century modern on sensational triple lot boasts the largest stream in charming Brookside just minutes from desirable Larchmont Village, Hancock Park and Hollywood.



Enjoy a magical park-like setting under a canopy of trees complete with citrus, arched bridges and waterfalls. Ready for you to plant a kitchen garden, BBQ, and entertain outside many months of the year.



The open-concept new gourmet kitchen with center island and ample storage opens to two dining areas and great room with fireplace are located at the rear of the property. An expansive patio outdoor kitchen provides a setting for daily indoor/outdoor living. Custom window treatments throughout including bedrooms and 4 new designer-done en suite baths. Powder room. Laundry room with sink outside of a mud room area. Off-street parking for 6 cars, 2 in the garage with power for electric vehicle charging station. Newer systems including roof, central air and security. Truly a rare property in the center of the city!

Open Houses

Sunday, 2/25 from 2 – 5 pm

Tuesday, 2/27 from 11 am – 2 pm

Offered by Anne Loveland,

Janet Loveland, and Sue Carr

Loveland Carr Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

251 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 460-7606

DRE# 014678220

“Give us a call and let’s get moving!”

Friday morning Larchmont Clean Team

Interested in Community Service on Larchmont?

Join us any Friday from 8-9 am to clean the Boulevard. We have gloves and bags at the corner of Beverly (251 N Larchmont). Come anytime!

