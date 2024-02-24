Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village Hancock Park Real Estate

Majestic Move-In Ready Mid-Century

By Staff Writer

Sponsored Post

5015 West 8th Street, Brookside
4 bedroom + 4.5 bathroom
3,300 sq ft
32,910 sq ft lot
FOR LEASE at $13,500/month

Move-in ready Mid-Century modern on sensational triple lot boasts the largest stream in charming Brookside just minutes from desirable Larchmont Village, Hancock Park and Hollywood.

Enjoy a magical park-like setting under a canopy of trees complete with citrus, arched bridges and waterfalls. Ready for you to plant a kitchen garden, BBQ, and entertain outside many months of the year.

The open-concept new gourmet kitchen with center island and ample storage opens to two dining areas and great room with fireplace are located at the rear of the property. An expansive patio outdoor kitchen provides a setting for daily indoor/outdoor living. Custom window treatments throughout including bedrooms and 4 new designer-done en suite baths. Powder room. Laundry room with sink outside of a mud room area. Off-street parking for 6 cars, 2 in the garage with power for electric vehicle charging station. Newer systems including roof, central air and security. Truly a rare property in the center of the city!

Open Houses
Sunday, 2/25 from 2 – 5 pm
Tuesday, 2/27 from 11 am – 2 pm

Offered by Anne Loveland,
Janet Loveland, and Sue Carr

Loveland Carr Group
Coldwell Banker Realty 
251 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 460-7606
DRE# 014678220

“Give us a call and let’s get moving!”

Friday morning Larchmont Clean Team

Interested in Community Service on Larchmont?
Join us any Friday from 8-9 am to clean the Boulevard. We have gloves and bags at the corner of Beverly (251 N Larchmont). Come anytime!

Sponsored Post

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
Previous article
January Home Sales
Next article
Sweet Lime Olive Oil Cake

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }