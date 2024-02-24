840 Keniston Avenue sold for $4,761,000, the highest sale in January. The home sold in an off-market transaction.

Two months into the new year, here’s a look back at January home sales as an indicator of what’s ahead this year.

While January sales were down a bit from 17 homes sold in December to 13 homes sold in the first month of the new year, that’s a big improvement from a year ago.

“Nearly twice as many homes sold in Jan ’24 vs Jan ’23 (13 vs 7), 5 of which were over $3MM,” according to local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group.

A quick summary of the chart below shows the average price of a home sold in the area was $2.851 MM for an average of 53 days on the market.

“If priced properly to start, homes sold quickly,” said Loveland. “Buyer’s confidence increased after Thanksgiving as their purchasing power continues to recover from last October’s painfully high rates AND there are more Sellers are getting off the sidelines and listing. Prices are still strong due to more demand than supply.”

Address Original Price Sale Price Days on the Market 840 Keniston Ave $0 $4,761,000 0 630 S Rossmore Ave $4,999,000 $4,450,000 125 602 N Las Palmas Ave $0 $4,100,000 0 531 Wilcox Ave $3,995,000 $4,075,665 14 465 S Orange Dr $3,699,999 $3,150,000 89 340 N Arden Blvd $2,795,000 $2,900,000 10 644 S Highland Ave $2,699,000 $2,545,000 57 547 N Highland Ave $2,599,000 $2,512,000 94 416 N Windsor Blvd $2,095,000 $2,095,000 23 756 S Orange Dr $1,995,000 $1,960,000 28 379 N Wilton Pl $2,399,900 $1,950,000 133 409 N Norton Ave $1,750,000 $1,515,000 46 124 1/2 N Manhattan Pl $1,195,000 $1,050,000 74

If you’re in the market or just curious like we are, be sure to check the Buzz Real Estate Open House Calendar, there are 25 open houses this weekend including 6 new listings. 124 1/2 N. Manhattan Place sold for $1,050,000. The townhouse was built in 2023 by Thomas James Homes and has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.



