Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village Hancock Park Real Estate

January Home Sales

By Patricia Lombard
840 Keniston Avenue sold for $4,761,000, the highest sale in January. The home sold in an off-market transaction.

Two months into the new year, here’s a look back at January home sales as an indicator of what’s ahead this year.

While January sales were down a bit from 17 homes sold in December to 13 homes sold in the first month of the new year, that’s a big improvement from a year ago.

“Nearly twice as many homes sold in Jan ’24 vs Jan ’23 (13 vs 7), 5 of which were over $3MM,” according to local realtor and longtime Buzz supporter, Anne Loveland of Loveland Carr Group.

A quick summary of the chart below shows the average price of a home sold in the area was $2.851 MM for an average of 53 days on the market.

“If priced properly to start, homes sold quickly,” said Loveland. “Buyer’s confidence increased after Thanksgiving as their purchasing power continues to recover from last October’s painfully high rates AND there are more Sellers are getting off the sidelines and listing. Prices are still strong due to more demand than supply.”

AddressOriginal PriceSale PriceDays on the Market
840 Keniston Ave$0$4,761,0000
630 S Rossmore Ave$4,999,000$4,450,000125
602 N Las Palmas Ave$0$4,100,0000
531 Wilcox Ave$3,995,000$4,075,66514
465 S Orange Dr$3,699,999$3,150,00089
340 N Arden Blvd$2,795,000$2,900,00010
644 S Highland Ave$2,699,000$2,545,00057
547 N Highland Ave$2,599,000$2,512,00094
416 N Windsor Blvd$2,095,000$2,095,00023
756 S Orange Dr$1,995,000$1,960,00028
379 N Wilton Pl$2,399,900$1,950,000133
409 N Norton Ave$1,750,000$1,515,00046
124 1/2 N Manhattan Pl$1,195,000$1,050,00074

If you’re in the market or just curious like we are, be sure to check the Buzz Real Estate Open House Calendar, there are 25 open houses this weekend including 6 new listings.

124 1/2 N. Manhattan Place sold for $1,050,000. The townhouse was built in 2023 by Thomas James Homes and has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
Open Houses This Weekend

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }