Picture-Perfect In Time For The Oscars

126 South Arden Blvd, a picture-perfect charming Country English cottage just 2 blocks from Larchmont Village in the Windsor Square HPOZ. 4 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms + Studio, offered at $2,396,000.

Enjoy all that Larchmont Village offers including the Farmer’s market, cafes, shops, bookstore & newsstand, pet shops, yoga and more, just 2 blocks from home! Located in the Windsor Square HPOZ, this Country English evokes the warmth and charm of a cottage in the countryside and yet is convenient to Hollywood, Beverly Hills & Downtown LA.

Enter the light-filled living room which provides a subtle yet charming view of the yard, creating a seamless connection to nature. The adjacent family room, complete with built-ins, effortlessly flows into the step-down dining room, featuring its own set of French doors leading to the patio. The chef’s kitchen, a sun-drenched haven, boasts a layout that harmoniously connects with the dining area, highlighted by a central island that enhances both functionality and style. Downstairs there are two generous bedrooms (one currently set as an office) and two bathrooms. The primary suite is located at the rear with access to the backyard. Upstairs there are two newly added bedrooms, a full bathroom, an office, and generous storage. Completing the picture is the exterior studio, a versatile space ideal for hosting visitors, serving as a home office, or functioning as a personal gym.

Open Sunday, March 10th from 2-5 pm

Open Tuesday, March 12th from 11 am -2 pm

126 South Arden Blvd

4 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms + Studio

2,124 sq ft/AS + 6,512 sq ft lot/AS

Offered at $2,396,000

