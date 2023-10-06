The Week Ahead: Events for October 7-13, 2023

Next week we get a Friday the 13th in October – brilliant! But do you know the origin behind its sinister connotations? No, you say? Well, neither did I, and being the curious cat that I am, decided to ‘Google it’… According to biblical tradition, 13 guests attended the Last Supper held on Maundy Thursday, which (as most of you are familiar) included Jesus and his 12 apostles. One of whom, Judas, betrayed him. The next day was – what is now referred to as Good Friday – the day of Jesus’ crucifixion. This is what is believed to have given rise to the longstanding Christian superstition that having 13 guests at a table was a bad omen – specifically, that it was “courting death.” So now you just have to do the math: the number of guests at the Last Supper + the day of Jesus’ crucifixion makes Friday the 13th a particularly unholy day. And now that I’ve educated you on that, you’re free to check out this week’s events below. Have a good one!

Arts, Culture, and Oddities

Estate Sale!!! This one gets 3 exclamation points because it’s so big. It started yesterday, on Thursday, October 5 and ends on Sunday, October 8, with the folks at Again L.A. presenting a Massive Toy and Hollywood Ephemera Sale very close by at 323 S. Orange Dr. from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The team at Again LA has spent weeks unpacking and sorting 100s of boxes and sorting overflowing rooms of (literally) tons of Hollywood Ephemera and 1000s of toys from the 1930s through the 1990s for you to browse and purchase – I’m giddy as a schoolboy! There are so many items to display, they had to spread it out over four days. Be sure to check out pics on the webpage, too. Cash and CC payments only (if signal allows). P.S. that Magnum P.I. action figure is mine, so hands off! Thank you in advance.

A match made in preservation heaven, the Art Deco Society and Hollywood Heritage are teaming up again to present Ursula Parrott in Hollywood on Saturday, October 7 from 12-2 p.m. She was Radcliffe-educated, a consistent headline-grabber, just as famous as F. Scott Fitzgerald, and earned much more money – So why isn’t this prolific Jazz Age writer well known today? Parrott was the writer of the scandalous 1929 novel Ex-Wife, which was adapted for the screen as The Divorcee (1930) starring Norma Shearer (earning her an Oscar), along with 10 other screenplays. The film was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor. This presentation will introduce you to Parrott’s career and focus on the films adapted from her work. Marsha Gordon, the author of the new biography Becoming the Ex-Wife: The Unconventional Life and Forgotten Writings of Ursula Parrott will also be giving a book talk in connection with the museum’s latest exhibit, The Life & Unexpected Legacy of Norma Shearer. Tickets are $20 Members and $25 for Non-Members.

Next up – “Prepare to be dazzled by wonders unimagined!” The annual Oddities Flea Market is thrilled make its return to the historic Globe Theatre LA this weekend Sat-Sun, October 7-8. Curated by renowned artisan Ryan Matthew Cohn, the OFM highlights premier purveyors of the unusual, that include medical history ephemera, anatomical curiosities, natural wonders, antiques, taxidermy, home décor, jewelry, distinctive art, and more! Discover unique and perfectly grotesque Halloween decorations or offbeat Christmas gifts for the eccentric in your life. Whatever you find, it’ll be one of a kind! VIPs ($50) get early entry and priority access from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. General admission ($25) entry at 12 p.m. The Market closes at 6 p.m. Children aged 10 and under are FREE with a ticketed parent. Tickets are selling out fast, so click on that link and buy yours today! The Globe is located at 740 S. Broadway in DTLA.

Attention art lovers and novices! The Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody exhibit at The Broad will be wrapping up this Sunday, October 8, so if you haven’t yet gazed into Radiant Baby’s faceless face – you’re missing out! Featuring 120 artworks, including video, drawing, painting, sculpture, graphic works, and Pop Shop ephemera, this is LA’s first-ever museum exhibition dedicated to Haring’s work – “you’ll be captivated from the moment you walk into the DayGlo gallery.” Through this immersive exhibit you’ll also learn about the artist, whose life was tragically cut short by AIDS at the age of 31 (1958-1990), his activism, dedication to youth, and influence on pop culture. And to find out even more about him, check out these four “must-read” books selected by the exhibit’s curator Sarah Loyer, as well as the PBS documentary, Keith Haring: Street Art Boy. Get your tickets now before it’s too late! General admission is FREE; advance timed tickets required.

Halloween and Seasonal Fun

I can’t speak for other people, but I’ve never met a pumpkin I didn’t like, and if you love pumpkins and/or getting into the spirit of the season as much as I do, then come get your “pumpkin on” this weekend at your local patch – the Wilshire Rotary Club Pumpkin Patch – located at 568 Larchmont Blvd. – just north of the Larchmont Village shopping district. And with 30,000 pounds of pumpkins for you to choose from, and proceeds going to charity, there’s even more reason to pick up an extra ‘kin or two for decorating and carving with friends and family. In addition to pumpkins, the fine folks of the Rotary Club have several special events lined up for even more seasonal fun. So come on down and enjoy the festivities! The patch will be open October 6-31 from 2-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekends.

For those of you not in the know, the world-famous Haunted Hayride opened last weekend, giving all you Halloween lovers and thrill-seekers a head start on the season. Come take a ride deep into the backwoods of Midnight Falls where a cannibalistic family roams, and where witches cast their spells and summon the dead! Board this year’s all-new hay wagons – if you dare – and settle in for a frightful journey as the spirit of Halloween surrounds the helpless victims brave enough to ride (muah ha ha)! If you happen to survive the hayride, then best to make your way over to the town square where you’ll find ghoulish townsfolk roaming around and tending their shops, sinister trick-or-treating, axe throwing, theater performances, and much more. Tickets are $30-$35. Not suitable for kids 12 and under. HH is located in Griffith Park at 4730 Crystal Springs Dr. Open on select dates through Tuesday, October 31.

If you’re in the market for “a night of eerie elegance,” the annual Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party is the event for you! Taking place in the spooky and historic Nocturne Theatre in Glendale, renovations have given it an old-world New Orleans and French Baroque charm, making it the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening of themed cocktails, extravagant entertainment, music, macabre magic, surreal specters and interactive guest experiences – there are even rumors of a real life haunting on the 2nd floor – an entity described as “The Running Man” – eek! Each season’s story is an original tale, inspired by historical hauntings and regional folklore from a specific culture, and this year’s theme is “Théâtre du Vaurien,” loosely based on the Cabaret d’Enfer, Le Théâtre du Grand-Guignol, and tales from various regions of France across the centuries. Tickets are available for select dates through Halloween, and range from about $65-$100.

Starting on Friday, October 13 – yes, an actual Friday the 13th in October! – Spooky Tea at the Lilly Rose will kick off in perfect style. This underground bar, located in the Wayfarer Hotel in DTLA, will be serving up its high tea with some serious seasonal whimsy to delight its guests with a trick and a treat. The Spooky Tea menu will take its already magical tea experience, which they offer all year, and kick it up a few ghoulish notches for an experience you can’t get anywhere else. Snack on poached quince and lobster rolls while you sip on salted caramel oolong tea – infused with Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned, if you’re feeling particularly devilish. I love this! Spooky tea will be served during the entire month of October, but the spirits are getting restless, so don’t wait – book your reservation today!

And closing out ‘Halloween’ this week is the hottest dinner theater ticket in town!!! Another three exclamations for “The Willows LA,” the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed interactive psycho-drama where the dinner guests (you) become part of the cast at a sinister LA mansion. Now through Nov. 19, you’ll have the chance to experience the captivating world of the Willows family, an unparalleled immersive experience that blurs the lines between theatre and reality. As active participants, audiences become entwined in an unfolding narrative, delving deep into the mysteries and dynamics of this intriguing family, so prepare to be transported to a world of suspense, mystery, and old-school charm! Hosted drinks and hors d’oeuvres will also be served. Tickets start at $200 and are for adults only (21+). Capacity is limited to 18 guests per show, so get your tickets today! Performances take place Thurs-Sun. Please note that NO late entry will be allowed and proof of vaccination is required.

Local Government and Women Supporting Women

The Mid City West Neighborhood Council is back with a General Board meeting on Tuesday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. Check Mid City’s calendar for details, agendas, and full schedule. All MCW meetings are held at the Pan Pacific Park Senior Center (lunch room) located at 141 S. Gardner St.

And your local NC, and all around do-gooding group, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council (GWNC), will reconvene for its General Board meeting on Wednesday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The Ebell of Los Angeles. Check the GWNC website for cancellations, agendas, and full schedule here.

Finally, I’ll leave you all with a heads up for the Spirit Of Giving: Women Supporting Women at The Ebell happening next Saturday, October 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lend a hand to the club’s Social Services Committee by donating hygiene items, like shampoo, body wash, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrushes, etc. and/or volunteer to put kits together. This is the ONLY donation drive for the Ebell’s RCA grantees, so please do what you can and help women at risk! Sign up to volunteer or donate here. There are some other great events going on at The Ebell this week as well, including a pay-what-you-can Tonality Concert on Sunday, October 8 and Opening Day Luncheon on Monday, October 9. So, be sure to check out their full calendar here.