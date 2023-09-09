Holey Grail Donuts Introduces Maui Ohana Donut to Raise Funds for Maui Fire Victims

Holey Grail Donuts has introduced the Maui Ohana Donut to help raise funds in support of the survivors of the Maui wildfires. The special donut is available now at all locations, including Larchmont Blvd., through September 27th.

Inspired by the farmers of Maui, the Maui Ohana Donut is a guava, strawberry, lilikoi (passion fruit) donut with pineapple confetti, created by Holey Grail Donuts to support the Maui community that has supported the brand since its early beginnings.

The family-owned company, founded by brother-sister team Hana and Nile Dreiling in Kaui, is donating 50% of proceeds from the Maui Ohana Donut to Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance’s Kokua Restaurant and Hospitality Fund for Maui, which provides urgent care for those in need, as well as support for the culinary community impacted by the fires.

“Our Maui ohana have been amazing supporters of Holey Grail since the beginning. 40 percent of the land on Maui is farmland,” founders Nile and Hana Dreiling told the Buzz. “Kula, especially, produces the most incredible fruits. We have relied on strawberries from Kula Country Farms, lavender from Ali’i Kula Lavender, and guava and pineapple from Maui Fruit Jewels. This flavor is close to our heart as we think of ways to support our neighboring island, Ohana, and the farmers who make this donut and many of our donuts possible.”

Stop in the Larchmont shop and enjoy a Maui Ohana donut. It will be even sweeter knowing that your purchase is helping support fire survivors in Maui.