Spots Still Available for Larchmont Village Pickelball Tournament This Saturday

Larchmont is having a moment, as they say, so of course we are having our first Larchmont Village Pickeball Tournament! This Saturday morning, the city parking lot (the farmers market lot) will be transformed into two Pickleball courts for a three round robin tournament complete with prizes and bragging rights, of course. Naturally there will be food and drinks. Korean family-owned Aloha Catering Services food truck will serve up Hawaiian style BBQ specialties including musubi spam rice balls. There will also be pop up tents featuring local businesses offering shade and goodies to tournament players and spectators.

We reached out to several players who told us they were excited to make their Pickelball debut on Larchmont.

“I am so excited to play Pickleball in Larchmont! I’ve been looking for ways to engage with people in the area and be more social with my neighbors and the Larchmont community,” Brianna Duran told the Buzz. “I adore the neighborhood, walk through Larchmont on my walk almost every day, and would love to have more friends in the area and build a network here. Pickleball seems like a great way way to do that!”

“My husband and I have lived in Larchmont for eight years and always love supporting the our businesses and community,” Jonathan Swaden told the Buzz. “I love playing tennis and found this tournament to be the perfect opportunity to learn how to play Pickleball as I have never tried before…I love my husband as my life partner but not my partner in sports, so we will be on separate teams….and now our 4 year old daughter will have two teams to cheer for on Saturday!”

“We lived near Larchmont for many years and are happy to return to a neighborhood we loved. Even though we’re busy playing soccer and running track at Loyola High School, we recently picked up Pickleball and play it for fun when we can. This will be our first ever tournament,” twin brothers Declan and Hudson McGough told the Buzz.

The tournament is attracting new players who are seasoned in other sports.

“We are newcomers to the sport, having played a combined total of eight times and only once together,” Larchmont Village resident Laura Shirley told the Buzz. “My partner Ryan is a natural athlete but not a Pickleball player; likewise, I am an avid tennis player, not a pickler, but we figured, what the heck. That’s the great thing about the game. Super welcoming to players of all ages and skills. I can see why the sport is so addictive. It is fun, fast and social.”

“We are delighted with the turnout, we can accommodate 32 players and we still have a few spots left,” Windsor Square resident and Pickleball enthusiast Gary Gilbert who is leading the effort to organize the tournament told the Buzz.

“Everyone will get to play at least three rounds of matches in our round robin format,” explained Gilbert. “Players will be grouped into two flights, one starting at 10:00 a.m. and one starting at 11:00 a.m. ending with the championship round. Players can sign up to play as an individual or with a partner.”

“Before the tournament begins, we have spots for 16 players to sign up for a free 30 minute lesson,” said Gilbert.

“Pickleball is a sport that combines social aspects and the benefits of exercise. It is great that the Buzz is bringing Pickleball to Larchmont Boulevard,” said Windsor Square Resident Robert Klyman who is playing with his wife, Dena Bloom.

We appreciate the shout out but organizing the tournament is taking a village! Our thanks to Beyond Yoga, California Certified Farmers Markets, the Larchmont Boulevard Association and the Larchmont Village BID for helping the Buzz organize this community building fundraiser to support the maintenance of Larchmont bistro Lights.

“We have invited all the local business members of the Larchmont Boulevard Association to participate, either as a sponsor or to have a presence at the tournament, or both!” said Melissa Farwell, California Certified Farmers Markets, operator of the Larchmont Farmers Market, who is coordinating the permitting and parking lot logistics.

There’s still time to sign up for the tournament or free lessons.

Click here to sign up for the tournament, the registration fee is now $75 per player. Players get a cool swag bag from Beyond Yoga filled with fun stuff from local businesses and the top four winners win a free pair of pants from DU/ER apparel, our newest shop on Larchmont. Click here to pay the registration fee. (You will be connected to the Larchmont Buzz PayPal. All the fees collected will be used for maintenance and beautification of Larchmont Blvd, including maintenance of the bistro lights.)

Come to watch and learn how to play the game. Click here to sign up for free lessons.