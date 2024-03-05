David Erikson Passed Away

David Erickson passed away on February 19 after a courageous battle against cancer.

Larchmont Blvd recently lost one of its most recognizable and beloved community members – David Erikson. We had the pleasure of knowing David and playing tennis together. Our thanks to dear friends of David’s who shared the following remembrance with the Buzz.

David passed away Monday, February 19 at his home in Topanga Canyon after a lengthy and courageous battle against cancer and is survived by his wife Elena, and his 6-year-old son, Alden, who were at his side.

David battled cancer for the past few years with a ferocity and tenacity that was inspirational to all who knew him and, never one to complain, he continued to practice law at The Erikson Law Group, whose offices were located on Larchmont Blvd., until very recently.

Hailing originally from Mill Valley in northern California, David graduated from UCLA Law School in 1997 and practiced Business and Litigation Law in Los Angeles.

He was often seen on the Boulevard frequenting Go Get Em Tiger for daily coffee and chat sessions with friends, clients, and acquaintances – always amiable and always in good humor.

He was also an active member of the Los Angeles Tennis Club. Over the years, he participated in club tournaments and events and made the Wall of Champions a few times, with his tennis partner-in-arms, Heather Duffy. Duffy recalls one of David’s favorite strategies in mixed doubles was to “play it down the middle to married couples and watch the drama ensue!”

“To know David was to love him.”

This refrain has been echoed by countless friends, fellow club members, and people from all walks of life across Los Angeles. He was a one-of-a-kind bon vivant who possessed a wicked sense of humor, infectious charm, and a boundless enthusiasm for life. He had an endless tan, never wore socks if he could help it, sported an assortment of intriguing self-styled outfits, and always had a twinkle in his eye. Quite simply, there was no one like David Erikson. And there never will be will again.

Above all, he was a loving husband and father to Elena and Alden. And a loyal friend to so many people. His son Alden often says that “the Los Angeles Tennis Club is one of my most favorite places.” The community of LATC feels that David is what made this place special. Not just for Alden but for all of us.

David will be sorely missed by all who knew or encountered him and the twinkle lights on the boulevard will be a little dimmer without his presence. The Larchmont community is built on fellowship and friendship and David was an exemplary ambassador of both. David also worked pro bono for so many people.

“And kind works will never die

’cause the magic in kindness springs from the love, love, love.

Little acts of kindness and little words of love…” Rickie Lee Jones

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family during this time … the costs of both palliative care and home hospice have been overwhelming. A memorial service is being planned.

David Erikson … we miss you.