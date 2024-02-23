What To Do This Weekend, Starting Tonight!

Our new Buzz calendar is packed with events to entertain and inspire you. Here are some highlights for the weekend starting with Friday evening.

Friday, February 23

The Petersen Museum celebrates its publishing legacy (Robert Petersen launched Hot Rod Magazine in 1948) on Friday, with a Make Your Own Zine workshop, from 6-9 p.m. Participants will learn to create their own DIY “zine.” All ages are welcome, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets include a zine-making kit, museum admission, and light refreshments.

The American Cinematheque continues its annual nitrate film festival with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Spellbound, at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood at 7 p.m. It stars Gregory Peck and Ingrid Bergman…and a truly one-of-a-kind Salvador-Dali-designed dream sequence.

Dynasty Typewriter Comedy Club (2511 Wilshire Blvd.) at 7:30 p.m. offers The Last Improv Show. Dan Black presents half a dozen special guests improvising scenes based on true stories told by a celebrity special guest and inspired by a suggestion from the audience.

Metro is hosting a free screening of the film Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life at 7:30 p.m. in Union Station’s historic ticketing hall, followed by a conversation and audience Q&A with writer Alissa Walker and artist Geoff McFetridge. McFetridge’s art is familiar from gallery exhibits, sides of buildings, title designs for films by Sofia Coppola and Spike Jonze, collaborations with Vans, Warby Parker, Nike…and one of Metro’s own K Line stations.

Saturday, February 24

46th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker 5K/10K/Kiddie/PAW’er Dog Run/Walk & 20/50-Mile Bike Ride is a great way to start your Saturday off with a bang at the first day of the two-day event. Saturday features the bike and dog events; the run/walk events are on Sunday. Click here for a full schedule and details. Chinatown Plaza at 943 N. Broadway.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures offers “Calm Morning” a way to “experience the museum in a less-sensory-stimulating setting.” Starts at 9 a.m. with an early entrance to the Identity Gallery (featuring costume design, makeup, and hairstyling), where special sound and lighting adjustments will be made. At 10 a.m. there’s a “family fantasy costume design workshop” based on the film, “A Wrinkle in Time,” and then at 11 a.m., there’s an accommodative, open-captioned screening of the movie. (A separate ticket is required for the screening.)

LACMA will hold an Adult Art Class (ages 16+), “Navigate Nature and Art Through Drawing,” inspired by The World Made Wondrous exhibit, from 1-4 p.m. Participants, led by instructor Stacey Vigallon, will draw from nature both outside on LACMA’s campus and in the galleries, learning to use the same technology artists and navigators from the 17th century did: a compass and map.

John C. Fremont Branch Library hosts its weekly book sale from 12-4:00 p.m…while the Wilshire Branch Library will discuss this year’s National Endowment of the Arts’ Big Read selection, Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast, at 1:30 p.m.…and its weekly Ask A Nurse event, from 2-4 p.m., where a nurse from LA Public Health will answer your questions about health and wellness, and provide resources for further information.

Sunday, February 25

The Petersen Museum’s annual Ferrari Cruise-In, from 8-11 a.m. featuring “a sea of red Ferrari floods the museum for the pleasure of thousands of spectators.” It’s the largest such gathering on the West Coast.

Los Angeles’ 50th Ciclavia takes over Melrose Ave. for four miles between Fairfax and Vermont from 9 am to 3 pm. Explore the street and its many charming businesses, along with information booths from many local organizations, including our own Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council. You may have heard LAist’s feature on local restaurants that will be participating.

At The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, the American Cinematheque presents a mini-marathon of family-friendly films by Japanese animation giant Hiyao Miyazaki – Kiki’s Delivery Service (10am), Porco Rosso (11:52 am), and Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1:45 pm).

LACMA Drop-In Fiber Maker’s Circle from 1:30-3:30 pm. You can bring your current project or “grab supplies from our stash.” The event is led by experienced fiber artists, so you can learn a new skill or help others in the group.

The Ebell of Los Angeles presents Vilna: A Resistance Story, “a musical based on the inspirational Holocaust story you’ve never heard.” It tells the poignant story of the real-life Jewish resistance fighters and artists from the Vilna ghetto, with an uplifting klezmer-influenced pop score by composer/lyricist Kevin Cloud. A conversation with the actors and creative team will follow the performance. Performance starts at 3 p.m.

The Deco Building (5209 Wilshire Blvd.) features Whippet Comedy at Hexi, featuring five standup comedians – Karinda Dobbins, Nina Nguyen, Samantha Hale, Maggie Maye, and Ray Lau, hosted by Diana Hong and Mary Huth. (See our Buzz story about this new venture here.) The show starts at 7:30 pm.

Check out the Buzz Calendar for more events next week and beyond! And, if you’ve got an event, feel free to add it, it’s free.