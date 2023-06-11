WSHPHS’s Secret Garden Tour was a Big Success

All photos from the Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society.

Sponsored Post

We had a very successful garden tour this past Saturday and we are all exhausted.

All of the gardens on A Secret Garden Tour were so varied and beautiful. I want to thank each of the homeowners for their generous participation: June Bilgore, Leah and Sam Fischer, Andrea Dunlop and Max Miceli, Wendy and Larry Guzin, Patty Lombard and Bill Simon, and Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Chung. All of these homeowners, if they are not already, will automatically become members of the Historical Society.

The weather was certainly excellent and some of the items brought up to me regularly on Saturday were the pet cemetery at 354 S. Windsor, the jasmine espalier at 500 S. Norton, and the amazing succulent garden at 61 Fremont Place.

The food was great. Everyone loved Porto’s delicacies, Suz Landay’s treats (especially the fried olives), and Heather John Fogarty’s choice of cookies. Our silent auction was packed with goodies donated by our generous friends and neighbors. June Bilgore, Joanne Osinoff, Karen Gilman, Andrea Elliott, Shokouh Shafiei, and Isabella Battaglia all worked together to make it a success. Neighbors Margaret and Joel Chen of JF Chen Gallery have been regular donators to our silent auctions, and we are making them honorary members of the Historical Society.

Thank you to all the ladies and gentlemen at the reception desk and the plant sale tables, photographers, Mary Nichols and Alex Elliott. Luca Battaglia and his vintage Toyota truck helped transport and set up the tents. Thank you to Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky and her Field Deputy, Michelle Flores, for the tables and chairs. And finally, a special thank you to newer members Debbie Alpers and Robert Frye. Robert was a tireless helper in setting up everything pre-garden tour. Debbie was given a choice of items to do and took on the arduous task of organizing the docents. We will be taking much more advantage of these two going forward.

We acquired ten new members on Saturday because of the garden tour. You can see more of our wonderful photos below.

Richard Battaglia

President

Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society

Sponsored Post