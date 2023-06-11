Today’s Open Houses

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

By Elizabeth Fuller
Click on our Buzz Open House Calendar to see all the listings that are open today.

There are more than 30 open houses today in our general area, including several we’ve featured recently from Buzz sponsors Anne Loveland (120 N. Harvard Blvd and 330 S. Windsor Blvd.), Ali Jack (3846 Westside Ave. in Leimert Park), and Marlyse Scherr. (624 N. Highland Ave.)

To see what else is open today, click on our Buzz Open House Calendar to see all the listings. We update the calendar almost every day so you have one convenient place to look for your next home in the neighborhood…or just browse online, like we do.

As always, realtor readers are welcome to list your open houses for everyone to see – it’s free! Just click the green “Submit Event” button on our Open House calendar page to get started or – even easier – just click here.  The calendar is available all week – so be sure to add your Tuesday and Saturday open houses, too!

